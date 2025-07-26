A few storms return for Sunday, gone by Monday

25 WEATHER — There have been a few showers and thunderstorms out there this evening, but as the sun goes down, these will dry up. Lows tonight will be warm as the humidity persists, leaving us in the mid to upper-70s. Tomorrow, the sea breeze will be active once again, delivering a few showers and storms in the Brazos Valley for the afternoon, then making their way into Central Texas. Nothing more than some brief rain and lightning is to be expected.

The heat index will be running around 100° or just a little more for the next several days. As high pressure begins to take control, rain will be driven away from the area as soon as Monday. Getting into the middle part of the week, we'll have highs reaching the upper-90s. Sometime around the end of the week, there may be a chance for a few thunderstorms to return, which may drop the temperatures a couple degrees.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather