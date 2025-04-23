A few storms remain possible through the end of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — We saw some rain early this morning across most of the area! We need a lot more, but at least it was something. Most places saw less than an inch of rain, but some isolated locations received over an inch of rain. Now, will it happen again? The best answer to that is it's possible. We will be watching for complexes of storms to develop in west Texas this evening through Friday evening. If a complex gets going, then we could see some rain chances around Thursday and Friday mornings. If nothing develops, then we are looking at spotty showers and storms to develop during the peak heating hours each afternoon. I do think we saw our best chance of rain this week Wednesday morning, but we will see if something can get going over the next couple of days. The models have a very hard time with timing and placement of these complexes until they actually form, so all we can really say is that the potential exists for one or two more through Friday. Highs will make it into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Over the weekend, we may see a couple of isolated storms Saturday, but it appears the general rain trend will be going down. It looks warm and humid both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

We may have more storm chances as we head toward the middle of next week. Timing and placement of features are still jumping around from run to run, but there is some consensus that we could see some stronger storm activity. Stay tuned!