A Few Storms Possible Wednesday And Thursday

25 WEATHER — The weather pattern will start to become unsettled again Wednesday through the weekend. Tonight should be pretty quiet. We may see an isolated storm across the southwestern parts of Central Texas this evening. If a storm can get going, some hail and wind potential will exist. Otherwise more low clouds will develop with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday should be quite warm with highs near 90°. We will have plenty of moisture around, so a few widely scattered storms appear to be possible. If a storm gets going, it will have the potential to become severe with large hail and strong winds. The same can be said for Thursday as a cold front moves into Central Texas. Storms may be a little more widespread but still on the scattered side. Highs will be a bit cooler in the low 80s. Friday looks quiet as of right now with highs in the mid to upper 70s behind our cold front.

Mother's Day Weekend should start to see things ramp up once again. It looks mostly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance of showers by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be a little below normal in the mid to upper 70s. It may even be a little cooler Mother's Day Sunday with a lot of cloud cover in place. Most models today have come in wetter, so we have upped rain chances to 50%. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.