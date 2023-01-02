A Few Storms Possible Tonight

25 WEATHER — Most of the severe weather will be east of Central Texas tonight, but we may see a few storms develop, especially east of I-35, tonight. The overall severe threat is on the lower side in our area, but we will keep an eye on things just in case a storm decides to go severe. All of the activity will be out of here by sunrise with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The rest of the week looks nice for January standards. Highs will make it into the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We may dip back into the 60s Thursday, but it is right back to near 70° Friday.

The weekend forecast is still a little murky on the models, but we will have at least a slight chance for a few showers and isolated storms late Saturday into Sunday. Right now we are keeping chances at 20% until this gets a little clearer picture. Highs will fall back into the 60s both days.