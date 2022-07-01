A few storms possible tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Almost all of the rain associated with the tropical system we've been discussing has missed us to the east. A handful of showers have existed this afternoon along I-45, and those areas may be able to get a bit of rain through the evening. It will be a dry Friday for the rest of us. Lows tonight will be in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow will probably contain a better chance of rain than today. Widely scattered showers and storms should break out in the afternoon. If you do get rain, you'll be fortunate, because that's the last of any rain chances we'll have for a while. High pressure strengthens again through the week ahead, pushing highs above 100°. Independence Day should be mostly sunny with a high of 101°. Take care in the heat if you have outdoor plans. Gradual warming will continue, which may mean highs of 104° by next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist