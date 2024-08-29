A few storms possible Thursday again

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will get into the low to mid 90s with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, fading after sunset.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered showers and storms possible again this afternoon, with the best chances east of I-35.

Scattered shower and storm chances continue into the weekend, mainly in the afternoons.

Heavier rain and cooler temperatures may move in next week.

While a good chunk of the rain missed Central Texas yesterday, we could once again see some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. If you get under any, brief heavy rain up to an inch will be possible along with gusty winds. Any activity should die after sunset. Expect similar setups through the weekend, which means weather may have to be monitored for High School football and Baylor/A&M games this weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Next week, a cold front looks to near us and stall out close to us which will increase lift in the atmosphere promoting better rain chances. There is the potential for multi-inch rainfall, but its still early, so we will continue to fine tune the forecast. Temperatures look to drop into the 80s though!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather