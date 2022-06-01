A Few Storms Possible Thursday

25 WEATHER — It was nice to see a little rain around here today, and more scattered activity is possible tonight into Thursday. A weak cold front will continue to slide south into the area tonight, providing the focus for a few showers and storms. Like always, some folks will see rain, others may not. Lows will fall into the low 70s by morning. How many showers and storms we see in the morning will have a direct impact on what the afternoon will be like. If it's more widespread, then it will be cooler with lower rain chances in the afternoon. If we don't see much in the morning, it will be hotter with a chance for a few afternoon and evening storms. Right now we will go with a high in the mid 80s since the front will be in the area.

Friday and Saturday will bring isolated storm activity as highs climb into the upper 80s Friday and mid 90s Saturday. Sunday looks dry and even hotter with highs in the upper 90s.

Next week the heat continues. Highs are likely to make it into the upper 90s through Wednesday. We may see another weak front and a slight chance of storms by the end of next week.