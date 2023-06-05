A few storms possible this week

25 WEATHER — We will see a few pop up storms most afternoons for the rest of this week, but we aren't expecting widespread activity. Highs will be in the upper 80s Tuesday, around 90° Wednesday, and in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday.

There still a chance we could see a few storms around this weekend. Right now it doesn't appear too significant, but we will keep an eye on it. It will be a bit warmer with more low to mid 90s possible.

Next week, the summer heat may finally arrive. Highs will start off on the low 90s Monday, however get ready for some mid to upper 90s by the middle and end of next week. Some models have triple digits for the area, but we are going to make sure this trend continues before entering it into the forecast. Stay tuned...