A Few Storms Possible Friday Morning

25 WEATHER — Our next storms system will move across Texas tonight into Friday. Thunderstorms will develop tonight west of our area and push in early Friday morning. There could be a few strong to severe storms west of highway 281 as the line moves into the area, but most guidance shows this line weakening as it moves east toward the I-35 corridor Friday morning. We may see some strengthening for areas along and east of I-45 late Friday morning, but the main severe weather threat will be east of our area Friday afternoon and evening. As we start to clear Friday afternoon, along with west winds behind the dryline, we should warm nicely into the low 80s.

The weekend is looking nice with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Right now it looks dry through Sunday evening.

Our next round of showers and a few storms will arrive early next week. There are a lot of details to be ironed out with the placement of a cold front, but we should see mostly cloudy skies for a good portion of next week with highs in the 70s.