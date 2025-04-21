A few storms possible for most of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will be a typical spring week around here with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s each day. Scattered shower and storm potential will start up Tuesday and last through Friday. The main focus for showers and storms will be north and west of our area for most of the week. We may see a few storms pop up here and there each afternoon or a few storms move in from the west during the evening hours. Right now it doesn't appear the severe weather threat is all that high, but we could see a couple of storms produce some hail and gusty winds. That is typical of this time of year.

This weekend is looking mainly dry around here with increasing south winds. Highs will make it into the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

Next week, the wind is back! Southerly winds will blow at 15-25mph with higher gusts through Tuesday. A frontal boundary may get into the area by the middle of next week with a few more storms chances and slightly lower temperatures.