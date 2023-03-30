A Few Storms Possible East Of I-35 Friday

25 WEATHER — It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for a few showers here and there. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise into the low 70s. Friday, a dryline will punch east into Central Texas. It should set up shop east of I-35 by mid-afternoon. This will be the focus for storm development through the late afternoon hours. We aren't expecting widespread storms, but any that develop could be strong with some pocket change size hail and gusty winds. All the activity should move east of the area after 7pm.

Saturday is looking nice and warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° under mostly sunny skies. Our next storm system will quickly zip into the area Sunday. Moisture and instability will start to stream north Sunday afternoon, but how much is the main question right now. If we get enough to move in, we may see some scattered storms that could produce some hail across the area. This is something that we will monitor closely.

It's back to isolated storm activity Monday and Tuesday of next week as the dryline will slip into areas west of I-35 both days. This should send temperatures soaring into the upper 80s from I-35 to the east. 90s are possible west of I-35 in the drier air.

The models are starting to show a much wetter patter by the end of next week. It's still a long way out, but the trend is nice to see. Stay tuned...