A few storms possible each day this week

25 WEATHER — It's still hot outside, but it's not as hot as it has been over the past couple of weeks. Highs this week look to stay under 100°, but it will still be hot with highs in the mid 90s. 96° is normal for this time of year, so we will be closer to that number. There will also be some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms each afternoon throughout the week. Gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning are all possible in a near any thunderstorms.

This weekend should bring a little better chance for scattered showers and storms. I don't think we will washout outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, but we may have to dodge a few storms from time to time. Highs should cool off a bit more as we fall into the lower 90s Saturday through Monday.