A few storms coming and going between now and Monday

25 WEATHER — We had another day of thunderstorms developing in the southern half of our viewing area. While some of that rain may hang around after sunset, most of the storms will have faded away by then. Any potential of damaging wind gusts has passed for the day. Lows tonight will be in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning should be quiet, although some thunderstorms will be racing our way during that time. The storms will likely not make it, but that could leave the door open for a few storms to pop up tomorrow afternoon around us. Most of the storms shouldn't pose problems, but one or two may be able to toss out winds of 50 mph or more.

A similar situation will unfold Sunday night into early Monday morning, where thunderstorms will be headed our way. This time, the remnants of those may reach us, providing some rain and thunder for a few places before the sun comes up. This could once again be followed by spotty development of storms on Monday afternoon. No rain is expected for Tuesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather