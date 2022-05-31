A Few Storms By Thursday

25 WEATHER — The weather looks quiet tonight with lows in the mid 70s. The first day of June should bring another day of above normal temperatures with highs in the low to mid 90s. There could be a few more clouds around, and maybe even a couple of isolated showers across our southeastern counties. We expect a slightly better chance of rain to arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday.

A complex of storms is expected to develop northwest of Central Texas Wednesday evening. How far this complex moves southeast is in question, but a few models do show at least a little chance of dying showers and storms making it Thursday morning. Right now we will keep rain chances at 30%, but we will watch this closely. A weak cold front will move through the area Thursday morning, so highs are only expected to be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms may continue Friday and Saturday as the front washes out across the area. Highs will warm close to 90° Friday and in the low to id 90s again Saturday. It continues to get hotter from there with mid to upper 90s expected Sunday!