A Few Storms Are Possible Through The Weekend

25 WEATHER — May usually brings complicated forecasts, and this May is no exception. Basically, have the umbrella in the back seat, and be ready to move it to the front seat if a storm approaches your location. There will be storms around, but it doesn't mean it will rain at your house.

Tonight could bring a few storms in from west Texas, especially west of I-35. If storms make it, a couple could be strong with some hail and wind. Everything should die out by midnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday through the weekend will bring more of the same. We will have to watch for storms each and every day out west to move east into our area during the evening hours. Some days they will , some days they won't. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

Next week will likely be the same complicated forecast. We may see a stronger storm system get closer by the middle to end of next week, so that could increase storm potential a bit. Highs will remain in the 80s, so it's almost pool and lake time!