A few storms are possible over the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are looking at the potential for a few strong to severe storms through the weekend. With that said, storm chances will range from 20-40%. That means a lot of us may not see many storms at all. The farther north and west you are, the better your chance will be. If a storm approaches your area, large to very large hail and strong winds will be the main threats. The overall tornado threat is low, but not zero. It looks to remain hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s. The humidity will make it feel even hotter, so make sure you are staying hydrated if you will be out and about.

The low 90s will continue for Monday and Tuesday of next week. After that, a cold front will enter the picture. This should happen late Tuesday into Wednesday. There could be a few storms along the front, but the main story should be cooler temperatures. Highs should drop into the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 50s and 60s. We'll take it!

Have a great weekend!