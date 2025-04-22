A few storms are possible for the rest of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — The next few days will be a headache for rain chances. It's never cut and dry around here. Tonight is a classic example of this statement. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop across west Texas this evening. A complex or two of storms could form and push east/southeast toward Central Texas. We will have the moisture and instability to fuel storms in our region, but there will also be a cap over our area. What wins out? If storms can hold together tonight, areas west of I-35 will have the best chance to see some rain Wednesday morning. If storms fall apart in the morning, we may have a better chance of scattered activity Wednesday afternoon. All in all, I do think there will at least be scattered storms around Wednesday. That means some folks will see rain, while others may not see much at all. Highs Wednesday will make it into the lower 80s.

Thursday and Friday will bring addition chances for scattered shower and storms activity. Right now we will keep rain chances around 30% until we can see the setup for each day. Highs both days will reach the mid 80s.

There could be an isolated storm threat Saturday, but it appears most of us will be dry this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Wind speeds will increase this weekend into early next week out of the south at 15-25mph.