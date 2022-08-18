A few storms & 90s into the weekend

25 WEATHER — Scattered showers and storms will continue across parts of the area this evening. We should see rain chances decrease by Friday morning with lows in the mid 70s. A few storms are possible Friday with highs in the mid 90s. It will be hot and steamy, but at least we won't be in the 100s.

It will be a hot weekend, but we should stay shy of 100° both Saturday and Sunday. In fact, we may see a few more afternoon and evening storms Sunday afternoon. This will lead us to even greater rain chances next week!

Monday and Tuesday should bring us our best chance of rain in weeks! On and off rain and cloud cover will likely keep highs in the 80s. It will warm up a bit Wednesday through Friday of next week, but once again, 90s are better than 100s!