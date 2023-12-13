A few showers Wednesday, Friday brings a washout

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're seeing a cloudy start to the day across Central Texas, keeping temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning. Don't expect a huge warm-up as highs will only make it into the mid 50s. A few showers will be possible, but these will be falling into drier air, so anything will remain very light.

Tomorrow, expect some times where we could see a few breaks in the clouds. Highs could get into the low 60s. Any shower activity should remain to the west of I-35, and will be isolated.

The big show shows up on Friday as showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west in the morning, and push through Central Texas and the Brazos Valley through the day. Some could be heavy at times, but severe or winter weather aren't expected. It will be a chilly rain, with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s through the day along with a north breeze. By the time it's all said and done, most areas could pick up an inch of rainfall, some could see higher amounts.

All the rain clears out in time for Saturday and Sunday to have sunshine. It will be chilly behind a cold front though with highs in the 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather