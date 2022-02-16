A Few Showers/Storms Tonight

25 WEATHER FORECAST — A few showers will continue across the area through the evening hours with temperatures in the 60s. A better chance of scattered storms arrives late tonight into early Thursday morning. Right now it appears the best rain chances will be from highway 84, north. The threat of severe weather appears to be well north of here as well with a stronger cap preventing significant storms in our area. If we see a stronger storm or two, it will likely be north of a Hamilton to Hillsboro line. This is where some storms could have winds up to 50mph. Temperatures in the morning will fall into the low 50s.

We will clear out quickly Thursday, with sunshine in the afternoon. A cold front will bring much drier and cooler air in during the afternoon hours as well. Highs will be shortly after lunch in the mid 60s, then we should fall into the 50s for the rest of the day. Winds may gust up to 40mph at times behind the front, so there will be an elevated grass fire danger with the wind and lower humidity values.

It will be cold Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Friday looks nice with highs in the low to mid 50s. We should see the 60s return Saturday afternoon and possibly the low 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist