A few showers still possible Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A few showers will still be possible during the heat of the afternoon on Wednesday as highs climb into the mid 90s. Any showers could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Staying warm and humid today with highs in the mid 90s.

Once again, showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

Rain chances increase this weekend into next week.

Temperatures will dip into the 80s!

Yesterday brought a few showers and storms in the afternoon to parts of Central Texas, and today should be no different. Our low pressure system responsible for it has shifted west, but I still think as it activates this afternoon, some showers and storms could fan out from it. Not everyone will see them, but those that do could experience heavy rain and gusty winds. Overall the severe threat remains low. Highs will reach the mid 90s, feeling like 100 with the humidity.

Small rain chances linger into the end of the week, including for Friday night football. The football forecast is highly dependent on what a low developing south of Houston does. If it meanders further north than expected, rain chances could increase Friday, but for now it just looks isolated. Stay tuned!

More moisture works in for Labor day weekend bringing up rain chances. Temperatures will also take a dip into the upper 80s and lower 90s! It doesn't look like a washout, but scattered storms will be possible each day through the holiday weekend.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

