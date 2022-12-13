A Few Showers Possible Wednesday Morning

ENTER DATELINE — The severe weather threat has ended tonight, but we could see a few more showers and isolated storms late tonight into Wednesday morning. The showers will move east by lunchtime, so finally we get to see some sunshine Wednesday afternoon! Lows will be in the 40s tonight. Highs Wednesday afternoon should make it into the 60s.

Thursday and Friday look nice with highs in the low 60s Thursday and the low 50s Friday. Clouds will be on the increase Friday afternoon, but we should stay dry.

Our next system will arrive Saturday. This will bring a chance for a few showers Saturday morning. A couple of flakes may mix in, but nothing significant is expected. Highs Saturday afternoon will make it into the mid 40s.

Sunday look quiet, but Monday could bring another chance of showers. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 50s, but it's back to the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday with clouds and showers.

We may briefly warm up Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. An arctic air mass may make a run at us just before Christmas! The details are sketchy this far out, but it could be cold as we head into Christmas weekend.