A few showers possible through Saturday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Temperatures are going to be nice Friday through Sunday! Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. There could be a few showers around Friday and Saturday, but rain chances are only 20-30%. Mother's Day is looking nice under mostly sunny skies.

Next week will bring a big warm up to the area. Monday looks warm with highs in the mid 80s. Our first taste of summer will arrive Tuesday through the end of next week. Highs will make it back to the 90s each day. Isolated storm chances won't return until late next week on into the next weekend.