A Few Showers Possible Sunday, Turning Warmer for the New Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — A few downpours will be possible during the middle of the day to the afternoon, but will be hit-or-miss. Highs will climb into the low 90s.

A few showers will be possible Sunday, though not everyone will see them. Heavy rain could be produced.

Highs will climb into the low 90s Sunday afternoon, but humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s.

Expect temperatures to climb into the upper 90s to near triple digits this week.

Saturday was a relatively quiet day for most of Central Texas with highs approaching the low 90s. A couple showers were able to form, but most of Central Texas stayed dry. Models are showing the potential for a few showers Sunday, so have the umbrellas ready! Only a few of us will see them, but better to have it than not! Highs will climb into the low 90s.

High pressure will take control of our weather heading into next week, with highs climbing into the upper 90s to near triple digits! Keep in mind, with the recent rains, the humidity may be a touch high making it feel closer to 105 at times. There is a chance the high could break down enough for next weekend to feature some isolated showers, but for now that's a ways out and subject to change!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather