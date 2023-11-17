A few showers possible by Sunday

25 WEATHER — Places that saw some sunshine today made it into the 70s, while those stuck under the clouds stayed in the 60s. Clouds will continue to spread over the region tonight, which is what we'll wake up to tomorrow morning. We should see a bit of sun by the end of the day. Highs will be in the upper-60s. Cloudy conditions will remain on Sunday, and we may even see a few light showers break out.

A cold front is expected to come through late on Monday, which should allow for the development of a few thunderstorms. While highs will be in the low-70s on Monday, that looks to be the warmest day out of the next week or so. Blustery winds from the north will prevail on Tuesday with highs in the 50s. We'll return to the 60s on Wednesday, and Thanksgiving should be mild with mostly sunny skies. Another big cooldown may be coming after Black Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather