A Few Showers Possible

25 WEATHER — Clouds will continue to stream across Texas over the next few days. With the lack of any cold fronts, mild weather is expected as well. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 60s through the weekend. A few showers are possible on and off for the rest of the week as well. Nothing heavy is expected, but our best chance of rain will likely come this weekend during the day Saturday.

The above normal highs in the 70s will extend into Monday and Tuesday of next week. A cold front will finally move into the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring another chance for a few showers and storms as it rolls through Central Texas. Highs Wednesday through Friday next week will fall back into the 50s behind the front.