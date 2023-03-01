A Few Showers and Storms Wednesday, Severe Weather Possible Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We've had some spring-like heat lately, and that could lead into the potential for some spring-like thunderstorms for the middle of the week. The first round is possible today with some isolated storms and scattered showers possible. The bigger threat will pass us to the north, with severe weather possible near the DFW Metroplex. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible this afternoon, but its a very small chance.

The bigger threat sets up on Thursday. Some morning showers and storms are possible, but they will not be severe. Expect a warm, muggy and breezy day for Thursday which will serve to fuel thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms should blow up along a cold front that will work in from the west. While the better dynamics for severe weather will miss us to the northeast, some storms will still have the potential to turn severe. Right now, I think the main threats for any that move through our area will be large hail to Golf ball size and high winds. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, but that threat will likely materialize northeast of Waco into Northeast Texas. Models will get a better handle on the atmosphere today, so this forecast will be updated with changes. Have two ways to get warnings should they be issued, and have alternate plans if your plans take you outside in the afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like any storms should move out of our area by 10pm tomorrow evening, with cooler air working in behind the cold front.

Friday will be breezy with dry air, and could pose an elevated fire danger west of I-35. Quieter weather will blow in for the weekend, but a stronger cold front could work in next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather