A few showers and storms tonight and Wednesday

25 WEATHER — We should see well above normal temperatures into Tuesday, but it will cool down some Wednesday into the weekend. Tonight looks humid with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be a few showers and storms around, especially across the northern half of Central Texas. This is where a frontal boundary will stall tonight. The front lifts back north Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The front will move back south as a cold front Wednesday morning. This will bring scattered showers and storms as it pushes through the area. Temperatures look cooler behind the front Wednesday into the 50s and 60s. A gusty north wind will also be howling at 15-25mph.

Thursday and Friday will be seasonable with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 30s. Another front may enter the picture this weekend, but it is looking weaker than previous forecasts. Highs will be near 60° Saturday and in the mid 60s Sunday.

Right now it appears Christmas will be above normal. Most of the models have highs in the 60s or 70s. There is one model that drags a cold front in here just in time for Christmas Day, but we will just have to wait and see.