A few showers & storms possible Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the umbrella, we could have a few showers and storms once again this afternoon. They'll be scattered, so not everyone will see them. Those that do will get in on some brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The severe weather threat is rather low, but we will keep an eye on them. Otherwise, it will get warm and muggy with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s.

Expect an even warmer day tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s. An isolated storm will be possible, but many folks will miss out.

Our next best chance of storms comes in Saturday, during the second half of the day. Showers and storms will likely form to the north in the afternoon. Those may work into our area with gusty winds and heavy rain. We will have to monitor for some strong storms.

Heading into next week, highs will climb into the upper 90s to near triple digits for the second half of the week. We'll get our first taste of summertime heat next week!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather