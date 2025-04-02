A few showers and storms around through Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We should continue to see a few isolated showers and storms as we head into tonight. A frontal boundary in our area will surge back to the northwest by early Thursday morning. This will be a focus for showers and storms late tonight into early Thursday. Right now it appears that most of the thunderstorm activity early Thursday will develop northwest of Central Texas and push northeast toward the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. With that said, a couple of storms could clip areas northwest of a Hillsboro to Goldthwaite line. Any storm that develops will likely produce large hail. The rest of Thursday may bring a few showers and isolated storms, but rain chances in our area will only be 20-30%. Lows tonight should fall into the upper 60s and low 70s with highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon.

Friday may bring a better chance of showers and storms, especially Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. The severe weather threat is there, but it's not clear on how everything will evolve. If storms form ahead of a cold front, which will be close to the I-35 corridor, then our severe weather risks will be higher with all threats of large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. If storms stay along and behind the front, which is looking a bit more likely as of this forecast cycle, then the severe threat will be lower with hail and locally heavy rain as the main threats. No matter what, we should see around a half inch to up to two inches across most of the region before things end Saturday afternoon, so keep the umbrella handy!

The weekend will bring a pretty strong spring cold front through our part of Texas. Highs will be around 70° Saturday and in the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s for a couple of nights, so keep the jacket around for a little while longer.