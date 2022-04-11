A Few Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

25 WEATHER — The atmosphere is very unstable this evening, but there is a strong cap over the area. This will likely limit any storm potential across the region tonight. If a storm can get going, then severe weather is likely, but the chances of that happening are less than 20%. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 60s.

Tuesday should bring a better chance for a few late afternoon and evening storms, especially across the northern half of Central Texas. Again, we will battle the cap, so storm coverage might be limited in places, especially across the southern half of the area. Any storm that can develop Tuesday will have the chance to produce very large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. It should be warm and breezy with highs in the 80s.

A couple of morning storms are possible Wednesday. Most of the activity will move east during the afternoon with highs around 90° with a breezy west wind.

Thursday and Friday look pretty quiet as of now with highs in the low 80s. Our next front may sneak in here Saturday afternoon. There will be a chance for a few storms with highs in the mid 80s. Hopefully a front will move far enough south Easter Sunday to give us a nice day close to 80°.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist