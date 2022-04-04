A Few Severe Storms Possible Tonight

25 WEATHER — The ingredients are all there for severe weather potential tonight, but there is also a cap in place across Central Texas. This will limit our storm potential to the scattered variety tonight. That means some folks will see rain, while others may not see much at all. If storms can get going (most likely across the northern half of Central Texas) then we may see a few become severe with large hail, strong winds, and possibly an isolated tornado or two. Storms will exit off to the east early Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday looks hot for April standards! We will get a drier southwest wind in here behind the dryline, so highs along and west of I-35 will make it into the low 90s. East of I-35 will likely stay in the 80s.

A cold front will send highs back down into the 70s Wednesday through Friday with dry conditions expected.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist