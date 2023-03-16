A Few Severe Storms Possible This Evening

25 WEATHER — A cold front will slide into Central Texas this evening. Scattered storms should develop along the front as it pushes across the area from 6pm to Midnight. A few of the storms could be severe with winds of 60+mph and some hail. If a storm can stay ahead of the cold front, then an isolated tornado will also be possible. All of the storms will clear the area after midnight, but an area of showers will likely develop and last into Friday morning. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest by then at 15-25mph with temperatures in the 40s. Have the jacket ready to go in the morning!

Friday will be blustery with highs in the low to mid 50s as we begin to clear out in the afternoon. It will stay cool over the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

A few showers are possible Monday with the chilly air continuing to hold into the region. We should see a slow warming trend through the middle of next week.