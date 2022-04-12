A Few Severe Storms Likely This Evening

25 WEATHER — There will be a chance of scattered severe storms across Central Texas through the evening hours. Very large hail and strong winds are the main threats, but an isolated tornado is also possible. These storms should be ending by midnight. A cold front will move in around sunrise Wednesday morning. A few storms are possible along the front. It appears the severe weather threat will be much lower with this activity. Lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Any showers and storms will move out Wednesday morning. This will allow for sunshine and dry west winds to take over in the afternoon. Highs will likely be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Thursday and Friday look pretty quiet as of now. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both days.

Easter weekend could bring a few showers and storms as a cold front oscillates near Central Texas. The exact placement will determine our rain chances and how cool or warm it will be around here. Right now we will keep rain chances at 20-30% both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist