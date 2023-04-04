A Few Severe Storms Are Possible Tonight

25 WEATHER — We may see an isolated storms or two this evening. If storms get going, they would likely contain large hail. A better chance of showers and storms will arrive late tonight into Wednesday morning. This will mainly be between 2-8am as it moves east across the area. A few storms may become severe with large hail and strong winds. The overall tornado threat is on the lower side in our area, but it's not zero. Make sure you check for the latest information if a storm approaches your location. Things will quiet down as we head into the morning hours with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s behind the front. Showers will taper off through the day with some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will make it into the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will rapidly move back into the area Thursday. Rain chances will pick up from south to north during the day with cooler highs in the low to mid 60s. Friday could be a rainy day around here with cool highs in the 50s. Some locally heavy rain will be possible with 1-3 inches of rain expected from Waco/Temple/Killeen south and east. Lighter amounts are expected the farther northwest you go.

Right now it looks like we will clear out for Easter weekend with highs around 70° Saturday and in the mid 70s Easter Sunday under partly cloudy skies.