A few sea-breeze storms through Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's summertime in Central Texas! This week will bring highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. The heat dome is located across the eastern part of the United States, so that puts us on the west side of the high. That means we will have southeast flow off the Gulf for most of the week. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible as a sea-breeze front makes its way northwest each day. The best chance for a low chance of rain will be across the southeastern half of Central Texas down into the Brazos Valley.

The heat dome will spread west as we head into the weekend. That means any isolated storm chances will dwindle and temperatures will go up. We should see highs back in the mid 90s this weekend on into next week, but that is normal for this time of year.