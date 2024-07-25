A few scattered showers and storms still to come

25 WEATHER — We've seen a few showers and storms across the area, and this general pattern will continue into the weekend. It won't rain at your location all the time, and it may even skip a day or two, but scattered activity will be around. The best chances will be along and east of I-35. Lows tonight will fall into the low 70s, with mid to upper 80s expected Friday afternoon. Upper 80s and low 90s will sneak back in this weekend, so temperatures will be creeping up.

Next week it's back to summer! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Monday into the next weekend. There will be a mix of clouds and sun, but we aren't expecting much in the way of rain. The good news is we are keeping it shy of 100°...for now.