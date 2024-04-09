A few more strong storms with heavy rain tonight

25 WEATHER — Our final piece of energy will move across Central Texas tonight into Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening. Large hail in the main threat, but locally heavy rain, strong winds, and a low tornado chance cannot be ruled out. A complex of storms will develop across south Texas tonight and push northeast. This will affect areas along and east of I-35 in the morning. Heavy rain is the main threat with this activity, but a couple of severe storms with some hail and gusty winds will remain possible. Storms should start to slide east by late morning, but a few showers and storms could move in from the north Wednesday afternoon. These will likely not be severe. Highs will be cooler Wednesday in the upper 60s and low 70s. Northwest winds will increase at 20-30mph by afternoon, so it will be a bit brisk out there!

Things quickly quiet down Thursday into Friday as our system moves east. Highs will be in the mid 70s withe lows in the upper 40s. It's back to the 80s this weekend!