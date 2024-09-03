A few more storms through Thursday

25 WEATHER — Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue into tonight, especially along and west of I-35. Showers will start to taper off Wednesday morning with lows in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy conditions should keep us in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. There could be a few additional showers and storms, but they should be spotty at best.

Thursday, a system in the Gulf of Mexico will creep closer to the southeast Texas coast. This could set the stage for scattered showers and storms across the southeastern half of the area. That means areas west of I-35 should be drier. Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday afternoon.

Much drier air should filter in with north and northeast winds Friday into the weekend. Highs will be seasonable Friday though Sunday as we climb to around 90° each afternoon. You will really notice the drier air from the evenings into the mornings with lows dropping into the 60s!