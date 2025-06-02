A few more storm chances Tuesday night

25 EVENING WEATHER — It should be quiet tonight with any storm dying west of Central Texas. Lows will fall into the mid 70s as low clouds move in Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will greet us to start off the morning hours Tuesday, but we should break out to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90°, but the humidity will make it feel warmer. Thunderstorms are expected to develop northwest of our area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Those storms should form a line a push southeast Tuesday night. Most models have the storms weakening as they move into our area, but a few strong storms are still possible across the northwestern half of Central Texas. Gusty winds will be the main threat the way it appears right now. Storms should die out Wednesday morning with lows in the low to mid 70s. A front will stay close to Central Texas Wednesday afternoon, so a few more storms will be possible with highs climbing into the mid 80s.

We should see things calm down Thursday into the weekend. Highs will be going up as well. We should be around 90° Thursday and in the low to mid 90s Friday into the weekend. Our next chance for scattered storm activity will arrive early next week.