A few lingering showers into Sunday

25 WEATHER — We've seen a few showers come and go this afternoon, and there may still be a couple out there tonight. We're not going to cool down very much. Overnight lows will be in the low-70s. Highs should reach the 80s tomorrow although it will still be fairly cloudy and there may be a couple storms that decide to get going. Monday should be more active, however, as a dryline will be approaching from the west. Storms should get going in our western counties along that dryline by the late morning.

As the front sweeps east, a line of storms should make its way through most of our area during lunch time and part of the afternoon. There is the potential for some strong storms to be a part of the activity, and maybe a couple severe storms as well. This would mainly take the form of damaging winds but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Fortunately, this will all be gone by Tuesday, leading to a cooler Election Day.

Caleb Chevalier
