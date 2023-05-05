A few evening storms through the weekend

25 WEATHER — It appears we are in a pattern that will bring late afternoon and evening storms to Central Texas most days through next week. This doesn't mean that it will rain everyday at your location, it just means storms will be around the area. Some severe weather will be possible with wind and hail the main threats.

Tonight may bring a few of those storms into the area, but everything should die out by midnight. Lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will pretty much be the same with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered storms will develop west or northwest of the area during the afternoon hours. A few of those storms could move into Central Texas during the evening hours.

More of the same can be expected next week. We may see a better chance of rain by the middle to end of the week as a stronger system approaches from the west. This will cause storms chance to be a bit more widespread. Highs will remain in the 80s with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great weekend!