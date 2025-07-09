A few downpours possible this evening/early tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are seeing less storm activity across Central Texas, but there still could be a few showers and storms around this evening with locally heavy rain. Any showers and storms should be dying out by midnight with lows in the mid 70s. A couple of isolated storms are possible Thursday, but rain chances are headed down to 20%. It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will likely be just over 100° during the afternoon hours.

The hot and humid weather is expected to last Friday into the weekend. There could be a few isolated storms around during the afternoon hours, but these should pop up and die out rather quickly each afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s each day, but it will feel like 100-105° in the afternoon hours because of all the moisture that will still be in the air across the region.

More of the same is likely next week. Highs are expected to make the mid 90s each day with lows in the mid 70s.