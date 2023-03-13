A Few Cold Fronts Over The Next Ten Days

25 WEATHER — I know folks are anxious to plant their gardens for the year, but you may want to hold off for a bit. We could see temperatures near freezing by the weekend.

Tuesday looks decent, but there will be more clouds around with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be near 60°, so it will be below normal once again. Wednesday and Thursday look better with highs reaching the 70s both days. It won't last long through, another cold front will arrive Friday and last into the weekend.

Our best rain chance this week will arrive Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as our next cold front rolls through Central Texas. Right now it doesn't appear that this will bring significant severe weather, but a few stronger storms can't be ruled out. We should see all the activity move out Friday morning the way the timing has it right now.

As far as temperatures are concerned, Friday should be much cooler with highs in the low 50s. We may see the middle 50s Saturday, but temperatures might struggle to get out of the 40s Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s this weekend, so some folks may still experience some freezing conditions, especially Saturday and Sunday mornings.