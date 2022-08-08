A Few Changes Possible

ENTER DATELINE — Things are finally changing a bit here in Central Texas. We broke the consecutive 100° streak over the weekend, and now we may have a few more 90s and some rain chances for you. Tuesday still looks hot with a slight chance of storms. Highs should still top out around 100°.

The rest of the week should hopefully bring highs in the 90s and some on and off storm chances. Wednesday appears to bring the best chance of scattered storms with highs in the upper 90s. Storm chances should slowly ramp down through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Any storms that develop will be scattered, so some folks will see rain while others may not get much at all. With the said, this is the best chance of rain that we have seen in a while.

The weekend should be back to hot and dry with highs around 100° once again.