A dry day before a few showers tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Just a few clouds are with us to start the morning. Some clouds will spill in for the afternoon, but we will go without seeing any rain. The only exception may be this evening in Burnet County, San Saba County or Williamson County, where a shower or two will be possible. Our highs today should reach the upper-70s and low-80s. The humidity should be kept in check. Lows tonight will fall to the upper-50s.

We'll start out with some sun tomorrow, but a sea of cumulus clouds will develop Friday afternoon. Some of these will be able to produce showers. Scattered rainfall will pepper the area through tomorrow afternoon, and there may be a rumble of thunder or two. These showers will move from north to south, fading away in the evening. That will bring on a lovely weekend with highs around 77°. Make the most of it because temperatures could rise to the 90s as soon as Tuesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather