A dash of thunderstorms here and there

25 WEATHER — With the sea breeze coming in today, a few storms did manage to get going in the Brazos Valley. One or two even managed to wander into Central Texas. Tomorrow will be very much the same. We may see a few storms around Bryan/College Station, and maybe one or two of those could reach farther to the northwest. Either way, it will still be hot and humid tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The sea breeze pattern will continue for the next few days, offering a daily chance of isolated storms in the Brazos Valley, and to a lesser degree, Central Texas. Meanwhile, temperatures will hover in the 90s as humidity stays put. Heat index readings in the afternoons will stay in the upper-90s to low-100s. There are some signs that the sea breeze activity will wind down once we get into next weekend and the following week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather