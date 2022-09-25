A couple storms possible tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Tomorrow we are expecting a weak front to slide through the region from the north. This will allow a couple storms to form during the afternoon and evening. Most places won't get any rain but of the storms that do form, one or two could be strong. With the front being past us on Monday, our highs will drop to the mid-90s. The more noticeable factor will be the drop in humidity. Though it will be hot to start the week, the air will feel a lot more crisp.

That dry air will remain with us all through the week. The continued influence of slightly cooler air will drop our highs into the low-90s by Tuesday, with morning lows in the 60s. We could even be in the 80s on Thursday and Friday. The mornings will be the most reminiscent of autumn this week. Afternoon highs will climb to the 90s again by next weekend and should stay there for the early part of next week. All the while, we should see plenty of sunshine.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist