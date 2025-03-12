A couple severe storms possible for some this evening

25 WEATHER — An approaching dryline has been responsible for some critical fire danger in our western counties today, but also may be able to produce a few thunderstorms in our eastern counties this evening. Development could occur along I-35, which could lead to maturing thunderstorms closer to I-45. It is this vicinity that could find some isolated instances of large hail and strong winds. Any storm that gets going should be out of here by 9 PM.

That will take us into tomorrow, which will be less breezy but still with dry air. High temperatures will reach the upper-80s. We'll be blasted by strong westerly winds on Friday under a lot of sunshine. Critical fire danger will be in place for much of the region on that day as well. We'll keep a few clouds going into the weekend as temperatures cool off into the 70s. Fire danger will be talked about next week as well with more windy days on the way.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather