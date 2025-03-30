A couple severe storms may return tonight

25 WEATHER — The question this evening is how many storms will Central Texas encounter this evening. Certainly the environment will be capable of some, as a southerly-moving cold front is advancing into our area, which has plenty of warm and humid air to go around. However, models still differ on if we'll see a handful of storms, one or two, or none at all. To highlight the areas with the best potential, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Bosque, Hill and Navarro Counties until 10 PM.

Generally, areas to the north and northeast of Waco may see some isolated storms this evening, with the potential for a couple to become severe with strong winds and hail. This activity should not last deep into the night, unlike last night. We should be left with a cloudy start to Monday morning, but sunshine should replace the clouds for the afternoon. Northerly winds will assist in keeping things cooler with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather